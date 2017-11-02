News

Ice addiction: Surviving the long road from hell

MY ONLY SUPPORT: Desmond Page with his mum, Felicia Watkins, who stood beside her son.
MY ONLY SUPPORT: Desmond Page with his mum, Felicia Watkins, who stood beside her son. Christine McKee
Christine Mckee
TWO years ago, Felicia Watkins was afraid of her son, afraid he'd hurt her and scared to death he would hurt himself.

"I could see the anger building up and I had to remove myself sometimes,” she said.

"I would never have imagined this would have happened in my family. Ice doesn't discriminate.”

Desmond Page started taking drugs at 18 years old and for years he drank alcohol and took "every amphetamine and drug I could get on”.

His days as a boilermaker and making big money during Gladstone's construction boom led him down a very dark path, but unlike many others, Desmond has broken free from the scourge of ice.

He's lost three cousins who were heavy ice users to suicide and has twice tried to take his own life.

"Most of the drugs were recreational,” he said.

"I took morphine, cocaine, speed, but it was when I got onto ice ... that was what destroyed me.

"They need to stop ice coming into communities. It's too easy to get. Even now on the streets, it's easy to get.”

Desmond has been clean for 16 months now.

"You won't find any drugs or alcohol here,” he says, looking around the home he shares with his mother.

"It was really hard but I managed to do it ... there were a hell of a lot of sleepless nights, but I did get off it.”

Desmond has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and admits to a violent temper and emotions he can't control when he is having a manic episode.

An episode four months ago ended with him being taken to the watch-house by the police.

He says instead he should have been taken to the mental health unit at Rockhampton Hospital.

His mother, who has been studying a Cert IV in Mental Health and now works as a carer says she doesn't think the police are trained to deal with those situations.

"The night Desmond was arrested, he was having a psychotic episode," she said.

"He should have been taken to the hospital, but instead he was taken to the watch-house and locked up.”

Essentially Desmond was arrested for having a mental illness.

He knows many friends and cousins who have been down the dark road that ice follows, but few who came back.

"I've been through my hell and back and I'm seeing a lot of my mates go through it now,” he said.

And his support to turn his life around?

"I just had Mum.”

