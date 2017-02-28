Ice-addicted drug dealer claims jail saved his life

A court heard the man had overcome his ice addiction while in jail.

PRISON was a "life saving experience" for a Gladstone ice dealer and former addict, a court has heard.

Bryce David Liddell, 30, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to supplying a prohibited drug, after police found evidence of a planned drug transaction on his phone.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court Liddell was caught deleting incriminating text messages when police stopped his car on April 8 last year.

Ms Baker said Liddell had arranged to sell another person 0.5g of ice.

She said Liddell had a history of drug, violence and street offences.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Liddell had become depressed and turned to drugs after losing his job in 2015.

However, Mr Polley said his client had served two months in jail for another offence since he was charged with supply, which had been "life saving".

He said Liddell had been off drugs since serving time and was undergoing counselling.

Judge Michael Burnett said ice was an "insidious drug" which cost society greatly.

Mr Burnett noted Liddell had made "genuine efforts at self rehabilitation".

Liddell was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate parole.