Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

ARSON: ‘I woke up hearing people crying out for help’

by Campbell Gellie
29th Jul 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY of five, including three children, were left screaming for help as their house went up in flames in Sydney's east overnight.

Police are treating the blaze at North Bondi as suspicious after the fire reportedly started in a tree before spreading to the roof of the house at 12:30am.

The family managed to escape their North Bondi home without injury. Picture: Damian Hofman
The family managed to escape their North Bondi home without injury. Picture: Damian Hofman

Firefighters spent two hours battling the blaze on Stewart Street which caused extensive damage to the home.

All five people managed to escape the fire unhurt.

Neighbour Samantha Skinner said she woke to screams.

"My husband and I woke up hearing people crying out for help," Mrs Skinner said.

This fire in William Street at Rose Bay is also being treated as suspicious. Picture: Damian Hofman
This fire in William Street at Rose Bay is also being treated as suspicious. Picture: Damian Hofman

"My daughter looked out her bedroom window and could see smoke and flames at the end of the street.

"I could hear an alarm going and literally people screaming for help - it was quite scary."

Police have established a crime scene as they investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews were also called to another fire 4km away at Rose Bay although it is unknown if there is a connection between the two incidents at this stage.

More Stories

arson house fire north bondi nsw police

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.

    WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

    premium_icon WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

    Weather We have the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology

    Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    premium_icon Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    News What's in store for the future of Marley Brown Oval

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    News This is how you can benefit from becoming a volunteer for VMR