CAROLINE Susan Mita drew the attention of police on April 8 after residents reported a woman driving down the street honking her horn.

The 50-year-old Margate woman pleaded guilty to one count of middle-range drink driving and public nuisance when she appeared via mobile phone in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on May 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Clare told the court police received a call about a disturbance on Cutts St, Margate, at 10.50pm on April 8.

Mita was observed driving down the street honking her horn.

When police asked her to pull over she started to yell and scream at police - even threatening to run them over.

Mita stopped near the parked police car and continued to yell and curse.

After asking her to stop multiple times, police arrested Mita.

Magistrate Bucknall fined her $900 and disqualified her driver's licence for five months.

Mita also made an application for a work licence.

Magistrate Bucknall approved the application, after amending the request hours from 4am-11pm to 6am-7pm.

Mita is required to only use the car to drive to and from work or for work-related business. She must also keep a logbook showing that.

A 19-year-old Clontarf man also pleaded guilty to middle-range drink driving at Redcliffe Magistrates Court on May 20.

Darcy Thomas Carlisle was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.121 per cent at about 2.15am on May 15.

Carlisle told Magistrate Bucknall, via the phone, that he had "made a mistake and would take the consequences".

He was fined $650 and disqualified for driving for five months.

Originally published as 'I will run you over:' Drunk driver's threat to police