Crime

‘I will kill you, your husband and your dog’

by Greg Stolz
20th Aug 2019 6:43 PM
A QUEENSLAND man is on trial accused of threatening to kill a body corporate chairman and his wife - and cut up their dog and feed it to them - if by-laws at their unit complex in an upmarket beachside estate were changed.

Jade Sky Mark Angangan pleaded not guilty in Southport District Court to six counts of using a carriage service (phone) to make a threat to kill and three charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

In his opening address, Crown prosecutor Daniel Caruana told the jury William Kilpatrick, also known as Andy, was the body corporate chairman for a unit complex at Casuarina on the Tweed Coast where Angangan also owned an apartment.

The court heard that late on the night of February 28, 2017, Mr Kilpatrick and his wife Catherine were asleep when the phone rang.

According to Mr Caruana, when Mrs Kilpatrick answered, a man threatened her: "If anything happens at the (body corporate) AGM tomorrow that affects my client in unit 115, I will kill you, I will kill Andy, I will kill your dog Molly. I will cut her up in pieces and feed her to you first."

 

Casuarina Beach on the far northern NSW coast
