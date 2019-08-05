STAR WILL SHINE BRIGHTER: Loghan Gonzales shows off her medal after she finished first Sunshine Coast Marathon.

STAR WILL SHINE BRIGHTER: Loghan Gonzales shows off her medal after she finished first Sunshine Coast Marathon. Warren Lynam

RUNNING: Young running machine Loghan Gonzales has taken giant strides in her chosen sport.

Her latest achievement was winning the Sunshine Coast Marathon in the female 14-17 year category in a time of 1hr; 37min; 29sec.

She completed the 21km distance just under four minutes ahead of Olivia Boyd and Hanna Gleeson who was a further 23 minutes behind.

"I felt great and it was a beautiful course," the well-spoken Loghan said.

"I'm so happy I got to go and excited to see what I was able to do running with such strong athletes at the Australian half marathon championships."

Loghan felt at ease throughout the race as opposed to 'hitting the wall', a phase suffered by most runners before they get a 'second wind' and finish strong.

"I really went with the thought of using this as a "training" run to get back into distance after cross country season, so I kept it light during the whole race," Loghan said.

"I wasn't trying to break a PB, so it was a comfortable race most of the way."

Loghan did feel anxious as the finish line got closer.

"The finish line is always the hardest part for me because I know the end is close but I just can't tell myself to go and be calm," she said.

"Seeing the line in the distance is torture." Loghan said the condition were suitable for middle to long distance running.

"The weather was perfect starting with a chill to start the race and sunshine to finish...my favourite running weather," she said.

Loghan was now setting her sights across the ditch on October 20.

"It's the Auckland Marathon and now that cross country season is over, I am going to start adding more distance runs in the week," she said.

"My mum had created daily injury preventative and strength training plan for me to follow. "She makes sure my body is safe for the distance I put on me."