'I was very lucky': Back from the dead

QUICK RESPONSE: Using their business's defibrillator, AusProof Gladstone staff, who chose not to be named, helped save Brian Breslin (pictured inset with wife Glenda) after he collapsed on the street. Matt Taylor GLA091118DEFIB

BRIAN Breslin is grateful to be alive today after suffering a cardiac arrest two weeks ago outside a shop in Callemondah.

Mr Breslin's wife Glenda and other witnesses recall seeing him prepare to get into his car then fall over backwards in the middle of the road.

"He'd had a cardiac arrest,” Mrs Breslin said.

Fortunately for the couple a group of strangers immediately sprang into action and their efforts not only saved Mr Breslin's life, they prevented him sustaining brain damage while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

"Every doctor I've seen since has told me I shouldn't be here,” Mr Breslin said.

Mrs Breslin said her husband's cardiac arrest struck without warning.

"He'd had no symptoms or warning signs, it was completely unexpected,” she said.

"Brian had just met me outside of work to pick up some keys.

"I watched him walk across the road and he was standing at beside his car when he fell straight over flat on his back.”

Shocked, Mrs Breslin grabbed her phone and ran over to her husband.

"A man arrived at the same time and I was shaking so much I just gave him my phone and he rang the ambulance,” she said.

"Then Camilo (Sabariz) appeared and started doing CPR.

"He probably thought I was mad because I was screaming out to Brian, telling him to breathe.”

Brian and Glenda Breslin before Brian's cardiac arrest.

As Mr Sabariz worked on Mr Breslin, a group of workers from AusProof arrived with a defibrillator.

"They gave Brian four shocks; in between those Camilo kept doing CPR.

"The CPR provided enough oxygen to Brian's brain, so he's got no brain damage.”

Mr Breslin has no memory of the event.

"I can't recall anything from that morning,” he said.

"I woke up in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"I learned later I'd been dead for 20 minutes.”

Mrs Breslin was told by doctors Brian's case was unique.

"Less than two per cent of the population who have this happen outside of hospital survive,” she said.

"If it hadn't been for Camilo and the defibrillator he would have died.”

Mr Breslin was released from hospital last Friday.

"His heart is healthy, he has no cholesterol and his arteries are fine,” Mrs Breslin said.

"It was an irregular heart beat which spiked at the wrong time.

"They installed a tiny, implantable cardio defibrillator in his shoulder so if his heart stops it will kick-start it.”

The couple are extremely grateful to everyone who helped them.

"I don't know the name of the man who called the ambulance,” Mrs Breslin said.

"Once we get through all the appointments and Brian's feeling a bit better we're going to thank everyone in person.

"We owe Camilo a beer and probably a meal too.”

The couple expressed the importance of people learning CPR.

"I was very lucky,” Mr Breslin said.

"But if anyone tells me to drop dead, I can tell them, 'Been there, done that.'”