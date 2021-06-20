Huge issue mums are afraid to talk about

Bloke spends $50k on plastic surgery but gets compared to 'Purge mask' instead

Almost one third of Queensland women who have had a C-section are ashamed of their scar, as obstetricians reveal the wound is one of the biggest concerns of new mums going through the surgery.

But many mothers are worried they will be judged if they express their fears before the birth.

A consumer survey commissioned by Johnson & Johnson Medical shows that while a fast recovery is what most women want, the size of their scar, the type of wound closure and the position of the wound is on the minds of many.

"Even though many mums-to-be don't always raise the topic of scarring with their obstetrician, we know it's one of the biggest concerns when it comes to C-section delivery - it's the second-highest topic searched online following C-section over the past five years," Dr James Orford, a Sunshine Coast obstetrician and gynaecologist said.

Heather Weatherill underwent cosmetic surgery in a bid to lesson the scarring left after the birth of her child.

Queensland's Heather Weatherill had what she described as a botched C-section scar following an emergency C-section. As a bikini model she was devastated that the scar was really high in her abdomen and looked horrible.

"I know it sounds terrible because it resulted in having a healthy beautiful child but I was very embarrassed by it and lost my confidence especially when intimate with my partner. I ended up seeing Dr Daniel Lanzer a cosmetic surgeon in Brisbane, who managed to lower the scar and it is now almost invisible," the mum of one said.

Heather Weatherill with her daughter Annah Wetherill, 4. Picture: Annette Dew

"In any other operation it seems that surgeons are careful with the scars but it seems in C-sections it is a rushed in and out process. For women having a planned caesarean I would advise them to talk to their doctor about the wound and scarring," she said.

Dr Orford said that preparing for birth can be daunting for expectant mothers, no matter the choice of delivery but encouraging an open dialogue around what to expect and the choices available will help empower women to feel more in control.

"Technology and wound closure techniques have advanced significantly in the last few years, and women now have a choice. Each wound closure technique, whether it be stitches, staples, or glue, affects recovery, post-op care and the size of the scar. That's why it's important for women to be a part of the decision-making process," said Dr Orford.

Heather Weatherill’s C-section scar has been diminished through cosmetic surgery.

Suzanne Wall from the Sunshine Coast had her first two children naturally and a C-section with the third.

"I wasn't well informed about the surgery wound or the scarring. It didn't occur to me I could discuss with my doctor the best way to close up the wound so there would be a less obvious scar. Three years later I still have twinges from the scar but I have got used to it and it doesn't bother me aesthetically and having a healthy baby is worth anything but I think it's a good idea for women with a planned section to chat with their doctors about the scar," she said.

C-SECTION SCAR WORRIES

*50 per cent want fast recovery

*50 per cent concerned about scar

*30 per cent not happy with scar

*62 per cent worried about healing

*29 per cent concerned about location

*20 per cent didn't want judged for caring

*60 per cent felt unprepared for C-section

Originally published as 'I was very embarrassed': Huge issue mums are afraid to talk about