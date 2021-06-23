Menu
Crime

‘I was the bloke’: Stunning Whiskey Au Go Go confession

by Vanessa Marsh
23rd Jun 2021 4:57 AM
It was the chilling confession to the crime he spent more than a decade professing he was innocent of.

Fifteen years after he was convicted of the deadly arson attack on Brisbane's Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub, James Finch calmly and methodically detailed how he and two others started the inferno that claimed 15 lives.

"I was the bloke who put the two drums in there," Finch tells journalist Dennis Watt.

"There was a driver, and the bloke who lit the match - three on the actual sending the place up."

The extraordinary video confession that followed years of denials from Finch was played at an inquest into the 1973 firebombing of the Whiskey Au Go Go on Tuesday.

It came during the testimony of former journalist Dennis Watt who flew to England to conduct the interview in 1988 after Finch was granted parole and extradited back to the UK after serving only 15 years in prison for what was one of Australia's worst mass murders.

 

James Finch speaking to then journalist Dennis Watt
James Finch speaking to then journalist Dennis Watt

 

Read the full story on the Courier Mail

