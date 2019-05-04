'I was more excited': Dad stoked as son wins new tinnie

LUCKY: Jackson Watkins, 3, pictured with dad Dale and Dylan Christie, won a junior boat at the Boyne Tannum HookUp on Friday night.

LUCKY: Jackson Watkins, 3, pictured with dad Dale and Dylan Christie, won a junior boat at the Boyne Tannum HookUp on Friday night. Earl Haigh

IT TOOK less than 24 hours for Dale Watkins to take three-year-old son Jackson's 3.5m Sea Jay Nomad tinnie out for a spin after the youngster claimed it at Friday night's prize draw.

"I told him I wanted to take out the boat to test it,” Mr Watkins said.

"I wanted to make sure I was all over it before he got in.”

There was a touch of luck involved with Jackson's win in the junior prize draw category with two names called out before his.

Friday night MC Andy 'Phippsy' Phipps called one name out who wasn't at Bray Park, while the second child called up was ineligible.

The barrel was spun again and a third name called out - Jackson's.

"He was on my shoulders as we were running down next to the fence,” Mr Watkins said.

"I don't think he knew what was going on because he's only three - I think he was more in shock because of me picking him up and running down the middle isle.

"He got pretty shy when we were up there.”

While it might take Jackson a while to process what he won, Mr Watkins was thrilled.

"100 per cent I was more excited,” he said.

"I love my fishing and sold my tinnie 12 months ago and have been missing it ever since so it worked out really well for dad.

"First thing (today) we'll chuck it in the water and take the kids out.”

Mr Watkins has already had some luck in Jackson's new boat.

He landed a few fish in it yesterday, including a couple of barramundi.

Mr Watkins said he'd be at Bray Park on Saturday and Sunday night in the hope of winning again.