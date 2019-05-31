'I was hot-headed': Dad's brutal assault of neighbour

A GLADSTONE man has been spared jail time after a serious one-punch attack on his 60-year-old neighbour.

A GLADSTONE man has been spared jail time after a serious one-punch attack on his 60-year-old neighbour. Kevin Farmer

A GLADSTONE man has been spared jail time after a serious one-punch attack on his 60-year-old neighbour.

Shannon Stephen Langley told the court he was "hot-headed” when he punched his Toolooa neighbour in the mouth, causing the man to fall and smash his head on the ground.

Langley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of the serious assault of a person over 60.

On April 21 Langley was having an argument with his partner. The court was told the argument was so loud the yelling could be heard down the street.

Langley left the address and continued to yell at his partner when his neighbour told Langley to "shut the f--- up”.

Langley walked over to the man and punched him in the mouth.

The 32-year-old later police he was not "provoked” by the victim but just felt angry.

Langley told police the victim did not fight back. The father had blood on his hands and clothes, the court was told.

The victim suffered swelling to his face and a sore head, the court was told.

In court Langley was apologetic for his actions.

"Actions spoke before words,” he said.

"I know what I did and I accept my punishment.

"All my life I have been in and out of jail, and I try to make a break and then something happens.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Langley's response to his neighbour was "disproportionate” and "inappropriate”.

"He (the neighbour) was probably just trying to enjoy his own residence. I suspect he just had enough,” Mr Kinsella said. "Your matter is on the cusp as to whether you should serve time.”

Langley was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole.