‘I was helpless’: Quadriplegic recounts terrifying break-in

Quadriplegic Susie Wood outside her home which was broken into by heartless thieves while she lay terrified and helpless in bed. Picture: Glenn Campbell

A QUADRIPLEGIC has told of the utter horror she felt looking in the eyes of three robbers as they confronted her in bed with a crowbar.

Palmerston resident Susie Wood said she woke up to the sound of clanging in the kitchen when three masked youths broke into her home about 2am on Wednesday.

"They slowly opened my bedroom door and poked their heads in - I honestly thought it was a ghost," she said.

"They covered their faces with black shirts, so I could only see their eyes.

"They looked at me, saw I was disabled and alone so they came right in and turned the light on and started taking all my things."

Ms Wood said her father also lives with her but he had been sick and staying elsewhere that night.

"The shortest one of them was holding a crowbar and started to approach me where I was lying in bed," she said. .

"I was helpless, completely terrified. I thought he was going to hit me or rape me.

"I didn't know what was going through their minds.

"I closed my eyes and pleaded to God to help me.

"He reached across my body and then took my Samsung phone.

"They also took all my money, wallet, cards and a drawer of my jewellery.

"I only have about $40 left in my account."

After the young thieves left, Ms Wood was left alone in the dark with no phone or way of calling for help.

"I spent the next few hours lying in bed praying they wouldn't come back," she said.

"About 5am I heard more noise outside and someone was banging on the window. It was scary because I thought they had come back to finish me off.

"But it turned out to be the police and I couldn't help but cry. I was still shaking."

She said the officers found her bag emptied and dumped on a nearby street. It still had a few of her papers left inside which they used to find her.

"They told me they ran into some boys riding their bikes and chased them but they got away," Ms Wood said.

"They still haven't caught them and I'm terrified they might come back."

An NT Police spokesman from said Strike Force Trident was investigating the unlawful entry and no arrests had been made yet.