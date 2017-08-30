'I was drunk' Family feud after Gladstone man ruins step dad's car

NEVER mess with another man's car.

This was the lesson a young Gladstone man missed when he caused more than $900 worth of damage to his stepfather's car during a fit of drunken rage.

A 23-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage and one count of public nuisance.

On August 9 at about 5pm police were called to an address in Gladstone where the man was seen jumping up and down on the bonnet of a car.

It was later revealed to police that the car he was jumping on was his own, but earlier had attended the address of his stepfather's, where he first unleashed his wrath.

Upon leaving his stepfather's house; swearing and yelling abuse, he struck out his foot and kicked the tailgate of the car, causing a regrettable $921.25 dint.

He then walked to Auckland St where his own car was parked and jumped on the bonnet, but given he was intoxicated at the time, lost his balance and fell onto the road.

The court heard a car on the road had to break suddenly to avoid hitting the man.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was intoxicated at the time of offending, and was on medication at the time which didn't mix well.

She said as a result of the damage to his step dad's car, the relationship between them was now damaged, and the pair were not talking.

She said her client saw it as punishment and was deeply regretful for his action, given the pair had a good relationship before the offending.

Ms Ramos said while her client was unemployed, he volunteered regularly.

When Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho asked the man why he was angry, he said he didn't know and said, "I was drunk”.

Restitution for the damage to the car was not sought however the man was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.