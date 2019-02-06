Menu
Nathan Wiseman, who was killed in December 2015.
'I wanted to keep Nathan away from them'

John Weekes
6th Feb 2019 5:15 AM
THE prosecution has closed its case in the trial of Robert John Nott, who is accused of murdering 21-year old Nathan Wiseman.

Mr Nott, 41, denies killing Mr Wiseman, who was found dead in Tewantin soon after midnight on December 27, 2015.

The court has heard both men had been drinking that day along with Leeanne Berghofer, whom Mr Nott decribed as his "lady friend".

Mr Wiseman's mother Pauline Thorn walked out of the courtroom on Tuesday after exclaiming from the public gallery: "I wanted to keep Nathan away from them."

"Of course you'll ignore that outburst, please," Justice Peter Davis told Brisbane Supreme Court jurors.

The jury also continued watching a police interview of Mr Nott recorded at Maroochydore the day Mr Wiseman died.

The murder-accused told police he stabbed Mr Wiseman after the younger man punched him.

"Every time I turned me back - that's when he attacked me," Mr Nott told police.

"I feel remorse for this man's family. I really did not want this to pan out like this.

"Because of this, I hope I never see a drop of wine again."

Crown prosecutor Danny Boyle is expected to deliver closing remarks to the jury on Wednesday morning before Justice Davis sums up the case. -NewsRegional

brisbane court crime editors picks maroochydore murder trial nathan wiseman noosa river police robert john nott scd court tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

