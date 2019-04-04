'I want to be there for them': Sister's steps up for autism

STEPPING OUT: Kayler Griffiths will walk in support of her brother, who was diagnosed with Autism in his twenties, to raise awareness.

GROWING up with a brother who went undiagnosed with autism for 22 years was enough for Kayler Griffiths to want to make sure no one ever went through the same thing.

She will be taking 10,000 steps every day between March 31 and April 7 as part of the Walk for Autism.

It is a way to raise awareness for the developmental disorder and raise money for autism spectrum Australia.

Despite the fact Miss Griffiths's brother now lives eight hours away on the Gold Coast, he still has a heavy influence on her life.

"When we were younger there were a lot of differences,” Miss Griffiths said.

"Playing on their own, they don't play in groups. There was a lot of signs.

"Becoming older he got a lot of anxiety, which led him to not want to leave the house or go to work or even just come to simple dinners and events.”

Growing up it was difficult for Miss Griffiths to watch her brother being picked on because of the things he said.

"He was smart but he would say things that were a little bit not OK for the situation he would be in,” she said.

"But he wouldn't understand because his brain was different to ours.”

According to Autism Spectrum Australia an estimated one in 70 are on the autistic spectrum.

Even some of Miss Griffiths's friends have children on the spectrum.

"I think they're a lot more aware of it now than they were back then,” she said.

"Many people knew about it but it wasn't really talked about - it was like keeping it a secret.”

Being surrounded by a disorder meant Miss Griffiths felt the need to do something to help.

"I just wanted to put my hand up and do it,” she said.

"To me it's just to know that the people I know who have it, I'm supporting them, I'm not pushing them to the side and telling them to sweep it under the rug.

"I want to be there for them.”

Miss Griffiths is hoping to raise $100 for the foundation. To sponsor her visit: walkforautism.org.au/fundraisers/kayler-reegriffiths/walk-for-autism