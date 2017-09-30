'I think we can all fall into a little bit of complacency:' Take care in the water

Take care on the water this surf lifesaving season.

Mike Richards GLA230815SURF

SWIMMERS enjoying the ocean are being urged to be responsible, with the third weekend of the official surf lifesaving season this weekend.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the message to people was they should swim at patrolled beaches, between the flags and only when lifesavers were on duty.

"That's our key message but the other message I've been mentioning across our region in particular, is we want people not be complacent when they go

to the beach,” Mr Holden said.

"I think we can all fall into a little bit of complacency because generally our beaches are quite safe, the majority of the time.

"We don't often get the big surf and the dangerous conditions and rips that they do down south.”

Mr Holden said that could be a reason people swam at unpatrolled beaches or took risks they normally would not.

"We're just asking people not to be complacent because our beaches, under the right conditions, can certainly present dangers to swimmers that they're not aware of,” he said.

At Tannum Sands there are paid lifeguards who patrol during the school holidays only.

Outside of these times there are volunteer lifesavers on the beach at the weekends.

At Agnes Water the paid lifeguard service runs throughout the week, regardless of school holidays.

Chris Lees