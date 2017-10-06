'I sh*t myself': Man's croc story from 1770

Mick Cromack tackles the waves on the Gold Coast. He came across something tougher in Seventeen Seventy this week.

NOBODY wants to come face-to-face with a crocodile, let alone on the water in something that tips easily.

But that's exactly what happened to Mick Cromack on Wednesday when he was paddling at Seventeen Seventy.

The outrigger detailed his scary story on Facebook.

"I was on my OC1 doing my Eurimbula Training Run. I was planning on doing a distance run of about 20km. It was one of those overcast glassy mornings that makes you thank god you're a paddler," he wrote.

"Warm-up to the mouth of Round Hill Creek and I was into Bustard Bay. The waves at the top if the Sandspit were about head high and although it's cheating a bit I love doing the 4km surf run down the Sandspit to Eurimbula National Park.

"About half way down the spit there was another sandbar which was throwing up some nice waist high waves so I caught the second wave of a set coming my way.

"Out of the corner of my eye I saw what I thought was a log about 50m in front of me that, I thought, had been washed out of a creek due to the recent rain we'd just had. I figured I'd check it out as I cruised by it.

"Obviously I didn't want to hit it and I couldn't see it due to the wave in front of me, so I was looking for it intently.

"As it went up and over the wave in front I saw it wasn't a log but a big croc and I was 10-20m away from it!"

Mr Cromack wrote his outrigger was about 3m and the crocodile was bigger than that.

"Yep, I sh*t myself!," he wrote.

"We don't normally get crocs this far south and although paddlers in OCC's north of us are used to them ... I'm not.

"As you all know OC1's ride waves well going straight, but they don't turn well and I didn't want to huli (capsize) trying to pull off the wave.

"So I just rode past him (about 15m) with me looking at him and him looking at me.

"Paranoia about Huli'ing dominated my mind. As I past him and was looking back (AMA side) he flicked his tail and went under. That's when my paranoia kicked up a gear as I thought he might be chasing me."

That's when Mr Cromack decided to forget the Eurimbula Run and get out of Bustard Bay and paddle up the creek.

"I took a gap through the Sandspit to train the creek. Then I thought I'd give Training a miss for the day and went home," he wrote.

"The croc was reported to the EPA, police and the relevant authorities.

"I also caught up with Phil in the carpark and told him my harrowing story. He loved it then rigged his OC1 and went training in Bustard Bay!

"I guess they might be part of the scenery from now on as they are in OCC Clubs north of us. I best learn how to be croc-aware. Best ask Dr Google."

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said the crocodile sighting was at Bustard Bay.

The department said "crocodiles are highly mobile animals and often use the ocean to travel long distances".

"Agnes Water is considered atypical habitat for crocodiles, as it is south of the Boyne River in Gladstone," the spokesperson said.

"Any crocodiles found south of the Boyne River are automatically targeted for removal."