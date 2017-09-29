'I saw the video': Lawyer says injured mum mocked, abused by own kids

FILE PHOTO: Unable to move and in pain a Gladstone woman cried out for help, but instead, was laughed at and mocked by her own family - according to her lawyer.

FILE PHOTO: Unable to move and in pain a Gladstone woman cried out for help, but instead, was laughed at and mocked by her own family - according to her lawyer. Pexels

IN PAIN and unable to move, she cried out for help, but instead, was laughed at and mocked by her own family.

So the Gladstone mother got angry.

This was what a lawyer told a courtroom after his client pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and the breach of a domestic violence order.

Police were called to an address at Gladstone on May 7, where the woman's former husband lived with their shared adult children, the court was told.

The husband had taken out a protection order against the woman on November 3 2016.

The 46-year-old woman had arranged to pick up one of the kids to hang out for the evening however, while she was walking tripped over some building material on the side of the street.

The court was told she fractured her ankle, however picked herself up and continued down the street to the home.

When she got there, she collapsed on the driveway and called out to her children for help, defence lawyer Brad Krebs said.

Mr Krebs said instead of coming to her aid, the four "adult children" came outside and began to hurl abuse, calling her a "drunken whore".

But she had not been drinking, Mr Krebs said, adding that the four children had assumed she was drunk given she had fallen over onto the driveway.

Mr Krebs said it was his client who ended up calling the ambulance and police for assistance.

However, when the police arrived the woman yelled at them to "f*ck off" and that the argument was between her and the children.

Mr Krebs said his client was hurt and emotional and lashed out at the officers in turn.

"They were all sitting outside yahooing at her...I saw the video," Mr Krebs said.

There was material presented to the court to prove the woman also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The woman used a stick to support herself in court, still carrying the fracturing ankle.

The court was heard there was a long-winded history with the family arguing after the woman and husband's relationship began to deteriorate.

She was placed on a six month good behaviour bond, no conviction was recorded.