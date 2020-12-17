‘I realised how stupid I was becoming’: Woman’s confession

A Gladstone woman says she has disassociated with those who have led her astray.

“I gave myself to the wrong person, got caught up and realised how stupid I was becoming.”

Krystal Tiana Wehi made the confession when she was sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 for 17 charges.

Wehi was stopped for a random breath test on Benaraby Rd in South Gladstone on April 4 and police located 0.9g of marijuana and a brass pipe - both items she claimed not to know what they were or who owned them.

On June 3 police searched a Barney Point address where they located less than 0.1g of meth, six clipseal bags, 0.5g of marijuana, another 2.5g of marijuana, 17 Lyrica capsules, a homemade water pipe, a Dare coffee bottle fashioned into a utsenil and a red and brass coloured pipe.

On June 11 at 7.50am police were called to a New Auckland address where they located Wehi who said she’d injected herself with three points of ice over the past 12 hours.

An ambulance was called and she was placed under an emergency examination however refused to comply with paramedics’ instructions.

Wehi became verbally aggressive and threw a mug on the floor in front of her and tried to walk away.

She was handcuffed and escorted to the ambulance.

Police searched her bag and found 0.1g of meth, 0.2g of marijuana and another 0.6g of marijuana, a glass pipe, a brass pipe and four clipseal bags.

She said the items were not hers and she did not know where they came from.

Wehi’s troubles continued on July 28 when she was seen driving on Hansen Crescent in Clinton. Checks showed she was unlicensed at the time.

After parking, Wehi was questioned and she denied driving the car.

She then admitted she had attempted to move the car quickly because she knew she would get caught.

When asked if she had a lawful or emergent reason for driving she said “being a d---”.

The car was forfeited.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, obstructing police, obstructing ambulance, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, contravening police direction and unlicensed driving.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had ended up in a relationship which led her to become dependent on drugs.

However Magistrate Bevan Manthey wanted to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Wehi said she met the man through a mutual friend and gave herself to the “wrong person”.

“I have cleaned myself up, I’m back into doing things I should be,” Wehi said.

“I don’t associate with anyone, I don’t want to associate with anyone.

“They don’t know where I live.”

Mr Pepito said that following sentencing, Wehi had plans to move out of the area.

Mr Manthey acknowledged Wehi had been undertaking rehabilitation and was trying as much as she could to disassociate from previous associates.

“She’s not out of the woods,” Mr Manthey said.

“Probation will assist her and the community in the long term.”

Wehi was sentenced to 12 months probation and spared convictions except for on the traffic matter.