'I pay all the bills': Order kicks Gladstone man from own house

A MAN who breached a domestic violence protection order just by being at his own house has been slapped with a hefty fine.

The man pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of an aggravated offence of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the breach occurred March 23 at a Gladstone residence.

Mr Reece said at about 2.40pm the aggrieved got out of the bed she and the defendant were sleeping in to look for a packet of smokes.

This woke up the defendant, who told the aggrieved that there were no smokes left, the court heard.

The aggrieved, adamant there was a packet somewhere in the house, continued to look.

Mr Reece said this caused the pair to fight, with the defendant calling the aggrieved a "retard”.

When she responded, "I'm not a retard, why would you call me that?” he grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, Mr Reece said.

The court heard he grabbed both of her arms and pinned them to her sides.

When she tried to sit up, he punched her in the left side of her head.

The aggrieved reached up and grabbed the necklace the defendant wore around his neck, causing it to break.

"That was given to me by my grandma!” the defendant shouted at her.

He stood up and said "f*** this, I'm going to my mum's house”, and when he left the aggrieved called the police, Mr Reece said.

Upon arriving back at the residence he was arrested by police.

The man, who was representing himself in court, told the magistrate that there was "more to the story”.

"What isn't included in the report you have is that she broke a door, smashed windows; so yes I was restraining her,” he said.

Despite this, visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring said that the order made against him on February 16 meant he couldn't have any contact or go to where the aggrieved was living, and he shouldn't have been at the residence in the first place.

To which the defendant replied: "It's my house, I'm the sole occupant on the lease, I pay all the bills and the rent.”

Mr Lavaring said if the aggrieved was living there, then the defendant simply could not.

The defendant told the magistrate he was already paying rent on two properties and two sets of bills for a different residence in Gladstone.

He said he works fly-in fly-out in Darwin as a boilermaker with Walz Construction, which would make it difficult to complete a community service order.

Mr Lavaring fined the man $1000 and a conviction was recorded.