‘I messed up’: P plater says drug offence ‘opened her eyes’

A YOUNG Gladstone P Plater said her eyes had been opened after she was caught drug driving.

Bianca Leigh White, 19, was intercepted on October 8 in Tannum Sands where she tested positive for drugs.

White told police she had previously smoked two bongs which contained marijuana.

Appearing by phone, White pleaded guilty to the offence in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24.

The hospitality worker told the court she was sorry.

“I know I messed up and it was wrong,” White said.

“It certainly opened my eyes that’s for sure.”

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

