Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kylie Minogue shares her love for The Balonne Shire’s Matesong campaign.
Kylie Minogue shares her love for The Balonne Shire’s Matesong campaign.
News

Kylie shares southwest tourism video with 2.3m followers

Georgie Adams
11th Mar 2020 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S pop princess Kylie Minogue is the latest celebrity to respond to the Balonne Shire Council's parody of her famous Tourism Australia campaign, saying she 'loves it.'

Minogue tweeted on Wednesday her response to the Balonne Shire's 'Matesong': 'Thank you to the people of Balonne Shire for this amazing, fun version of Matesong!! I love it!'

 

Kylie Minogue tweets about Balonne Shire's tourism campaign Matesong
Kylie Minogue tweets about Balonne Shire's tourism campaign Matesong

The people of the Balonne Shire came together to rejoice the recent rain that has washed the dust off and made their rivers run once again.

 

Lucy Sevil & Ben Gardner staring in the St George Matesong
Lucy Sevil & Ben Gardner staring in the St George Matesong

In true bush style, on a shoestring budget, they created a parody of Tourism Australia's 15-million-dollar Kylie Minogue 'Matesong' campaign.

 

 

The St George Matesong music clip is set to go viral
The St George Matesong music clip is set to go viral

 

Balonne Shire mayor, Richard Marsh, said rather than attracting the Brits down under they're hoping it will give Aussies a fresh idea for their next domestic holiday.

"Our region is throwing out the welcome mat and inviting everyone to come on a road trip adventure to the beautiful Balonne during what is the very best time of year to visit." said Cr Marsh.

 

 

The Tallon locals and Lucy Sevil filming in front of the famous painted silos
The Tallon locals and Lucy Sevil filming in front of the famous painted silos

The star-studded cast of the 'St George Matesong' includes Lucy Sevil, a local jillaroo who had never worn make-up before but was up for the challenge as she channelled her inner Kylie.

Balonne Shire Council Safety Advisor, Ben Gardner, who returned to work with a holiday beard and was coerced out of his high vis gear to play Australian comedian Adam Hills.

More Stories

Show More
balonne shire council kylie minogue tourism australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of the road for fired-up musos

        premium_icon End of the road for fired-up musos

        News Next week’s Gladstone gig will be the final performance for Christine Collister and Michael Fix on their 20-date tour.

        • 12th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Women encouraged to enter maritime career

        premium_icon Women encouraged to enter maritime career

        News MARITIME Safety Queensland has launched its Women in Maritime program at the...

        Coronavirus: GP’s verdict on $100m telehealth service

        premium_icon Coronavirus: GP’s verdict on $100m telehealth service

        News The new service is for people in home isolation or quarantine.

        CRIME CRACKDOWN: What about Gladstone?

        premium_icon CRIME CRACKDOWN: What about Gladstone?

        Crime While our neighbours in Rockhampton are part of a youth crime crackdown trial an MP...