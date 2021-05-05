‘I love it here’: Lodge doesn’t want to be cap fall guy

Under fire Matt Lodge has appealed for Brisbane coach Kevin Walters not to tear up his contract as the controversial prop vowed to fight to save his career at the Broncos.

Breaking his silence on his rumoured rift with Walters, Lodge has pledged to prove to the Broncos coach he is worth retaining as he prepares for Saturday night's Queensland derby against the Cowboys.

Speculation over Lodge's future has swirled around Red Hill for the past six months with a fresh report last week revealing Walters had called a meeting with the prop to tell him he was surplus to requirements under the salary cap.

Kevin Walters has had a candid chat with Matt Lodge about his future at the club.

While Walters believes Lodge has upside as a front-rower, his current salary, believed to be in excess of $700,000, puts the prop in the firing line at a time when Brisbane are attempting to recalibrate their salary cap.

Lodge is contracted until the end of next season and then has a further two-year option in his favour, meaning he is locked in at Brisbane until the end of 2024 - unless the Broncos can broker a subsidised transfer deal.

Lodge has been linked with moves to the Warriors and Panthers but the Penrith junior says his heart is with the Broncos after their lifeline following his infamous New York rampage in 2015.

"To be honest, I love it here," said Lodge, who was deregistered by the NRL for two years before Brisbane helped him fight back with feeder club Redcliffe in the Intrust Super Cup.

"I owe a lot to this club for giving me another chance.

"I'm always grateful to be at the Broncos. I came here four years ago with a 20kg suitcase and I was on Centrelink payments, so whatever happens happens.

"I don't want to leave the club.

"I will play as hard as I can and give my all until the day I walk out of here."

Lodge was tightlipped on his conversation with Walters. It is understood the Broncos coach told Lodge he has no personal problem with him, but needs to free-up salary-cap space as Walters tries to sign a senior playmaker such as Adam Reynolds or Shaun Johnson.

"I don't know what's going on," he said of his future.

"I will keep our chat private, you can ask Kevvie what he said to me.

"He is obviously still thinking about things and obviously they want to sign a halfback and he has made that clear to me.

"Something has to give with the salary cap, but I'll be giving 100 per cent as long as I am at this club.

"Four years ago, I had nothing and my career was up in the air. I don't know what happens but as long as I keep playing well there is hope for me. I never not turn up. I always try and play hard for the Broncos jumper so as long as I'm here, I won't be letting the club down.

"I'm happy to put my body on the line and I care about the club so I'll be trying my best for Kevvie. Hopefully I can stay here a while yet."

Lodge battled two knee injuries last season but has been one of Brisbane's better players this year, turning in strong performances against Penrith and the Titans in the past three weeks.

Broncos teammate Tevita Pangai Jnr urged the club to keep Lodge, who turns 26 later this month.

"Lodgey has put three or four good games together and we've seen what he can do in the middle," he said.

"With his charges in the middle, he inspires all of us. Hopefully he can stay but it's up to him and the club."

