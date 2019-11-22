‘I lost my nipples to gangrene’: Heartbreak after surgery

WOMEN have been left with lumpy breasts and black, bleeding nipples after breast reduction surgery at the hands of a southeast Queensland surgeon.

Terri Porter thought surgery would reduce pain she experienced from her large breasts but the 12 months after her operation were filled with pain and heartbreak.

And she knows two other women who had a similar experience after visiting the same clinic.

"After I came out of the hospital my nipples started to go black and were bleeding," Ms Porter said.

"I was rushed to hospital and was told they were going gangrene and I would have to be transferred to Sunshine Coast University Hospital to have them removed as soon as possible."

Ms Porter lost her nipples and said she felt unwell for months as she recovered from the "heartbreaking" experience.

"I haven't been able to wear a bra at all because it just slips off," she said.

"I had already struggled with depression and panic attacks before all this stress was piled on.

"It's very, very disappointing."

Terri Porter lost her nipples to gangrene follow breast reduction surgery.

A silver lining for Ms Porter was another surgeon and researcher, from Brisbane, offering her a free breast reconstruction in exchange for using her photos for education purposes as an example of complications resulting from a breast reconstruction.

"They said it was one of the worst breast reductions they'd ever seen," Ms Porter said.

"The only thing they could do to fix it was a complete mastectomy and to start again."

Ms Porter underwent a mastectomy on October 11, free of charge, under the Brisbane surgeon who wished not to be named.

She expects to undergo breast reconstruction in the New Year.

Through social media Ms Porter found two other women who were suffering as a result of breast reductions under the same surgeon she had.

Terri Porter and Mandalaine Dagan were left stressed and with poor self esteem after complications as a result of breast reduction surgery.

One who wished to remain anonymous also lost her nipples to gangrene and the other was Mandalaine Dagan who said her nipples now sat too high and her breasts were "bumpy and sectional".

"I try not to go out and it's really affected my self esteem," Ms Dagan said.

"I've also been told by other surgeons that my breasts would need to be completely redone if I wanted to bring down my nipples and maintain fullness.

"There has to be more women out there going through the same."