Peter Lavac and his lamborghini
News

‘I look menacing’: ‘LGOPNR’ lawyer’s big role

by Carla Hildebrandt
18th Jun 2021 1:04 PM
A controversial Sydney barrister has put aside his gown and wig to play a gun-toting gangster in a new film.

Self-confessed 'playboy' Peter Lavac, who notoriously fought to keep his "tongue-in-cheek LGOPNR" number plates on his yellow Lamborghini, will grace the red carpet as an actor in Central Coast independent film 'Crazy Love'.

Lavac, 75, said he had fun playing a musclebound gangster called 'Seal'.

Peter Lavac. Picture: Zak Simmonds
"I look menacing and terrorise a number of hostages with a gun in a warehouse. Cops raid the place and I drive off with a girl in my yellow Lambo," he said.

Lavac said he was scouted at a KFC by the movie director, Karina Lee, who said he would be perfect for the role. He dabbled in stunt work as a young man, but this was Lavac's first real acting role.

"She said I'd be a terrific gangster. I said I knew a bit about them, being a criminal barrister," he said.

Melanie Wright poses with Peter Lavac's car.
The lawyer will be accompanied to the premiere at Ettalong Beach's Bar Toto by his friend and model Melanie Wright, who he said was a fighter of the "woke brigade" like himself.

"We take the piss out of the woke brigade. She's been with me on my number plate crusade to promote freedom of speech," he said.

Lavac was forced to change his plates to XXLEGO - an abbreviation for extra-large ego after Transport NSW won the number plate court battle.

The lung cancer survivor still works the occasional case in court, but spends most of his time in the gym, race kart driving. He said his wife was currently stuck in Hong Kong due to Covid.

 

Lavac on set.
He said he was scouted in a KFC.
