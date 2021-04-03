Menu
Despite making the courtroom laugh, a man faces serious charges in Hervey Bay​ Magistrates Court.
'I like jail': Court comedian's charges no laughing matter

Stuart Fast
3rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Most people have little to say when they appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

But not Bradley Spiteri.

Appearing in court on April Fool's Day the seriousness of his alleged offending did not deter Mr Spiteri from joking around and telling the magistrate "I like jail, you know that."

Currently in custody Spiteri is charged with serious assault of police, assault occasioning bodily harm, three counts of wilful damage, obstructing police, assaulting police, wilfully damaging police property, two counts of serious assault and three counts of obstructing police.

He also claimed to have a broken leg, but said he was tough and had been "jumping around" on it while in jail.

His statements resulted in subdued laughter from the gallery and even a wry smile from Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

Defence Lawyer Hamish Isles sought a lengthy adjournment to further discuss legal options with his client.

Magistrate Guttridge adjourned the matter for 8:30am on May 20 for further mention and Mr Spiteri was remanded in custody.

