'I just lost it': Witnesses pull apart feuding neighbours in Woolies scrap

WITNESSES of a supermarket cat-fight had to pull apart two feuding neighbours after a three-year dispute between the pair came to an ugly head.

One of the two women, Jessica Louise Staib, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

Police were called to the scene at the Kirkwood Woolworth's shopping centre on August 26 at about 2.35pm.

Staib had run into her neighbour while picking up the weekly groceries, rude words and gestures were exchanged between them.

But insults escalated quickly to physical violence when Staib walked towards the woman and grabbed her by the throat, pushing her against supermarket shelving.

The woman fell backwards but got right back up and pushed Staib back.

Staib punched the woman on the left side of her face, prompting bystanders to yell at her to stop and intervene.

The fight was broken up and before leaving the store Staib made a final stop to the smoke counter, the court was told.

When police arrived, the victim told officers she had no idea why Staib attacked her.

She also said Staib had accused her of "spreading rumours".

Staib told police she "just lost it" when she saw the victim, after she told Staib to "f*ck off back to your sh*t life".

The 26-year-old apologised to the police and staff of the store, the court was told.

Staib told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that the feud had been ongoing for about three years after the other woman and her husband had made comments about her family members.

The stay at home mum said the couple had made threats and rude comments that "she didn't agree with".

In a situation likely to be awkward, the families still live next to each other, however, Staib told the court they were no longer in contact.

Ms Ho imposed a $500 fine but did not record a conviction.