Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Courtney Elizabeth Hawking pleaded guilty to two drug offences.
Courtney Elizabeth Hawking pleaded guilty to two drug offences.
Crime

‘I just like smoking weed’: Woman’s frank admission

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
27th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman caught in possession of marijuana and a water pipe made frank admissions to police about her offending, a court heard.

Courtney Elizabeth Hawking, 27, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

The court heard that on the morning of November 4, police executed a search warrant on a room at a motel in Agnes St, South Gladstone.

A brief search of Hawking’s apartment found a white bowl which contained a small amount of marijuana and a water pipe used to smoke the dangerous drug.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When questioned as to why she had the drug and pipe in her possession, Hawking simply replied: “I just like to smoke weed”.

She was issued a notice to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Hawking had an incredibly concerning criminal history when it came to drug offending, with several stints of probation and suspended sentences on her record.

Mr Manthey told Hawking imprisonment was the only form of deterrence left for her and sentenced her to four months’ jail, wholly suspended for one year.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

Weekend away lands Gladstone man in court

Gladstone woman exposed herself before spitting at cop

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug possession gladstonecourt possessing drug utensils
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Great opportunity’ for Inland Rail Gladstone extension

        Premium Content ‘Great opportunity’ for Inland Rail Gladstone extension

        News “We will support any additional work to expand Inland Rail’s connection,” Australian Rail Track Corporation.

        Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

        Premium Content Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

        Crime The woman made immediate admissions to police.

        Senior students get taste of uni life

        Premium Content Senior students get taste of uni life

        News Students were given their own timetables and attended study sessions in two chosen...

        Gladstone woman exposed herself before spitting at cop

        Premium Content Gladstone woman exposed herself before spitting at cop

        Crime The woman told the officer “I have no underwear on.”