‘I just like smoking weed’: Woman’s frank admission

A Gladstone woman caught in possession of marijuana and a water pipe made frank admissions to police about her offending, a court heard.

Courtney Elizabeth Hawking, 27, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

The court heard that on the morning of November 4, police executed a search warrant on a room at a motel in Agnes St, South Gladstone.

A brief search of Hawking’s apartment found a white bowl which contained a small amount of marijuana and a water pipe used to smoke the dangerous drug.

When questioned as to why she had the drug and pipe in her possession, Hawking simply replied: “I just like to smoke weed”.

She was issued a notice to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Hawking had an incredibly concerning criminal history when it came to drug offending, with several stints of probation and suspended sentences on her record.

Mr Manthey told Hawking imprisonment was the only form of deterrence left for her and sentenced her to four months’ jail, wholly suspended for one year.

