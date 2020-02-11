“I hope sanity prevails’: Nats fallout continues

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd said he hopes sanity prevails as the Nats troubles continue.

Leadership tussles, a minister stepping down and an MP walking away; the opening of the parliamentary season has been nothing if not turbulent for the federal Nationals.

But in the opinion of at least one Queensland Nationals MP, the coming week is crucial to bring unity back to the party.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said he was surprised to see fellow LNP member Llew O'Brien quit the party room on Sunday. Mr O'Dowd confirmed he had no plans to follow suit and quite the party.

"This coming week is very important to bring back unity to the party and I hope sanity prevails," he said.

"I was surprised to see Llew pull the pin and I will be more surprised to see anyone do the same."

He also referred to former Resources Minister Matt Canavan as a "good operator" who would be missed.

Senator Canavan threw his support behind a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland in an opinion piece in the Courier-Mail, writing that shipping coal overseas instead of using it in Australia would mean less jobs for the next generation.

Mr O'Dowd fully supports a new coal-fired power station for Queensland, and the Federal Government has committed to a feasibility study for a coal-fired generator in Collinsville.

Yesterday the Courier-Mail reported a "verbal brawl" had erupted between inner-city Liberals and Queensland's federal Nationals over the possibility of a new coal-fired power station.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, Dawson MP George Christensen wrote that despite some reports, "the Morrison Liberal National Government IS providing funding to clean coal-fired power projects - primarily because it makes sense".