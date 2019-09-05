Menu
Two and a half year old Mick Nolan was attacked by a magpie in Queens Park, seen here with mum Samantha Nolan.
'I heard a scream': Child attacked by magpie in city park

Alexia Austin
5th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
WHAT should have been a leisurely, spring outing in Queens Park turned bloody yesterday, after a two-year-old child became the target of a magpie attack. 

Mick and his mum Samantha Nolan visit the park "at least once a week" and yesterday's warm weather seemed perfect for an outing. 

Mrs Nolan said the pair decided to play a game of What's the Time Mr Wolf under the trees in the centre of the park, unaware of the presence of the bird.

"The magpie waited until he was all alone, and I was a few steps away, and he just swooped him," Mrs Nolan said.

"I had no idea it was there. I was facing the other way and all I heard was this scream.

"I turned and saw this magpie dancing towards him. I ran over like a crazy lady."

The little boy sustained cuts to his upper lip from the beak of the bird, but "seemed fine". 

The little boy sustained cuts on his upper lip from the attack.
"He cried a bit and the magpie wandered away," Mrs Nolan said. 

"We had a big talk about how it was a mommy or daddy magpie and it was just looking after its baby like I was looking after (him).

"I don't think he will have any anger issues towards birds or magpies after this."

She said although Mick was back playing with the birds later that afternoon, parents should exercise caution when walking through the park.

"It was a surprise, being the first day of spring," she said.

"I guess for other parents, work out where the magpies are and avoid them. It also doesn't hurt to be able to run fast."

Returning to the scene of the incident today, the toddler seemed unfazed. 

"I'm a big kid now," Mick said. 

For a map of Toowoomba's magpie hotspots click here. If you know of any other locations please email news@thechronicle.com.au. 

