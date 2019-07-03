'I heard her scream': Woman, 22 guilty of Goondoon St attack

The court was told the location of the assault occured on Goondoon St at the driveway to the Reef Hotel.

The court was told the location of the assault occured on Goondoon St at the driveway to the Reef Hotel. Mike Richards GLA100314ASSU

AFTER hearing a Gladstone couple give evidence into a chaotic CBD street fight, the accused 22-year-old woman on trial decided to plead guilty.

Nyarla Mirrindi Johnson took her assault occasioning bodily harm charge to trial on Wednesday, but decided to plead guilty after the her victim Leah Kershaw and Leah's partner Jye Davies took to the witness box.

Nyarla Johnson pleaded guilty to assault in court but was also injured during the Goondoon St assault. Paul Braven GLA010317TRAINEE

Ms Kershaw told Gladstone Magistrates Court at 2.45am on July 22, 2018, she, her boyfriend Mr Davies and a third person were walking up Goondoon St toward the Reef Hotel after leaving Mieplace Nightclub.

Ms Kershaw said her group was confronted by a woman - known to be a relative of Nyarla Johnson - who asked Mr Davies why he called Johnson a "sl-t”.

The court was told the woman would not let the group pass so Ms Kershaw and her boyfriend tried to step around the woman.

The court was told Ms Kershaw was confronted by Johnson who was standing nearby.

Jye Davies and Leah Kershaw Matt Taylor GLA071117MELBCUP

Ms Kershaw told the court Johnson grabbed her by the neck or back of her head and kneed her in the face and head.

The court was painted a chaotic scene of people crowding the streets and a sea of police officers flooding the area.

Ms Kershaw said she "blacked out” and fell to the ground.

"I was in a lot of shock, in pain and very scared,” Ms Kershaw said.

"I know it was Nyarla because I saw her standing in front of me.”

Defence lawyer Angela Taylor suggested to Ms Kershaw it was her (Ms Kershaw) that started the argument by yelling at Johnson.

Ms Taylor suggested her client, Johnson, only pushed Ms Kershaw in retaliation.

The court was told Ms Kershaw and Johnson previously had issues with each other.

Next to give evidence was Mr Davies who, several times, was asked to explain what he saw on the night of the assault.

Mr Davies told the court he saw Johnson attack Ms Kershaw on the driveway of the Reef Hotel.

"Nyarla grabbed Leah and threw her to the ground,” Mr Davies said.

"I stepped in, I pulled Nyarla off Leah and a security guard tackled me from behind.

"I fell on top of Nyarla and the security guard was still holding me down.

"The cops arrested me, I broke free and tried to see if my missus was all right.

"She was all right so I let the cops take me, they put me in the paddywagon and took me to the watchhouse.”

Ms Taylor asked Mr Davies if he punched Johnson during the struggle.

Mr Davies said he did not punch Nyarla, but "yanked” her off his girlfriend.

Ms Taylor asked if Mr Davies remembered being refused entry into Industrie Nightclub hours earlier due to his "aggression”.

Mr Davies said he did not remember.

Mr Davies told the court he only came to the defence of his girlfriend who was being attacked by Johnson on the ground.

"I heard Leah screaming,” Mr Davies said.

"She was on the ground trying to block punches and kicks being thrown at her. She was defenceless.”

The trial was adjourned and Ms Taylor later told the court her client, Johnson, would plead guilty to the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Johnson was sentenced that afternoon.

Ms Taylor told the court her client was hospitalised as a result of the street fight.

Ms Taylor told the court Johnson was struck by Mr Davies when he and the security guard landed on top of her,.

Ms Taylor said being stuck under the weight of two men was traumatic for Johnson.

"She felt trapped,” Ms Taylor said.

The court was told Johnson had no criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said if this was the kind of incident that happened when Johnson drunk alcohol, then Johnson had a "flaw” to fix.

Ms Taylor said Johnson had a good working history and contributed to the community by participating in her family's cultural activities.

Johnson also hoped to become a member of the rural fire service, Ms Taylor said.

Johnson was ordered to complete 18 months' probation. A conviction was not recorded.