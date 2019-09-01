Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale.
The Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale.
News

‘I heard a big crack’: QLD pub, property hit in shooting

by JACOB MILEY
1st Sep 2019 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE pub and property have been fired at in a targeted shooting.

Townsville Police duty district officer Senior Sergeant Kyle Gould said a man targeted the Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale about 4am, firing two bullets into the property.

Police said the incident happened after an altercation at the pub.

About 20 minutes later, a single shot was fired into a Cranbrook property.

"We believe it's a dispute between two males known to each other," Sen-Sgt Gould said.

Police doing investigations at a house in Cranbrook.
Police doing investigations at a house in Cranbrook.

Residents on the street were woken by the early morning bang.

"I woke up about half past four to a gun shot, this big crack," a woman said.

"I couldn't get back to sleep after that ... it was really close."

Detectives and a forensic officer spent the morning inspecting a Undara Ave property.

In the property's driveway was a small white vehicle that had what's understood to be a bullet hole near the petrol cap.

Evidence was also being collected at a property nearby.

It's understood people were inside both properties when they were fired at, but no one was injured.

More Stories

crime editors picks police shooting townsville

Top Stories

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    Pets & Animals Everything you need to know about the Masked Lapwing

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News Gladstone man pulls down pants after big day at races

    FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    Community Here's what our reader's had to say to for Father's Day.

    PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    premium_icon PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    People and Places Did we spot you at today's Gladstone Multicultural Festival?