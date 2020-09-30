‘I haven’t slept’: Shoplifter laments actions in court

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing.

A SHOPLIFTER told a Gladstone magistrate she had many sleepless nights due to the stress caused by her offending.

Joanne Bruce, 46, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said Bruce attended a Target store at Maroochydore about 3pm on July 9.

She manoeuvred within several departments of the store and ripped tags off clothing and toys and placed them in her handbag.

She proceeded to the checkout and paid for one $10 bingo game despite the contents of her bag, which was searched, totalling $199.

The Target loss prevention officer found the items stashed in the lining of Bruce’s handbag.

Bruce told Magistrate Ross Woodford that it was so out of character for her.

“I haven’t slept since because I am stressed that I did that,” Bruce said.

Magistrate Woodford considered Bruce’s early plea of guilty and lack of criminal history and fined her $300.

No convictions were recorded.