Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing.
News

‘I haven’t slept’: Shoplifter laments actions in court

Jacobbe McBride
30th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SHOPLIFTER told a Gladstone magistrate she had many sleepless nights due to the stress caused by her offending.

Joanne Bruce, 46, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said Bruce attended a Target store at Maroochydore about 3pm on July 9.

She manoeuvred within several departments of the store and ripped tags off clothing and toys and placed them in her handbag.

Read more stories on theft:

- Credit card thefts reported to Gladstone police

- Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen card

- G-string thief scanned rewards card first

She proceeded to the checkout and paid for one $10 bingo game despite the contents of her bag, which was searched, totalling $199.

The Target loss prevention officer found the items stashed in the lining of Bruce’s handbag.

Bruce told Magistrate Ross Woodford that it was so out of character for her.

“I haven’t slept since because I am stressed that I did that,” Bruce said.

Magistrate Woodford considered Bruce’s early plea of guilty and lack of criminal history and fined her $300.

No convictions were recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstonecourtstealing gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Date set for new $100 bills

      Date set for new $100 bills
      • 30th Sep 2020 2:02 PM

      Top Stories

        Police received tip off for Gladstone home raid

        Premium Content Police received tip off for Gladstone home raid

        Crime A CIB officer said detectives received a tip off this morning.

        Man spends night at watch-house after missing court

        Premium Content Man spends night at watch-house after missing court

        News Graeme Peter Warde had an excuse for his non-appearance

        Auckland Point gets multimillion-dollar upgrade

        Premium Content Auckland Point gets multimillion-dollar upgrade

        News Auckland Point Terminal will undergo a six-million dollar upgrade starting next...

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...