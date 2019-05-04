'I have nightmares over the idea of Bill Shorten as PM'

I OFTEN have nightmares about what will happen to Australia if the ALP wins this election. Labor is shooting all out for a big Australia, something that could see over-congested cities like Sydney and Melbourne each swell to about eight million people by 2050.

Bill Shorten wants to let in as many immigrants as he sees fit, many of whom can barely speak a word of English. Under the ALP's policy this country will increase in population to about 50 million within 25 years. It's like a slowly creeping disease that will affect all of us.

Can you imagine Toowoomba rush hour with a doubling or even tripling of the vehicles on the roads? It's bad enough now without Labor trying to make it worse.

Labor seems to think more people means more tax revenue, but the problem with that is that this money has to be spent on more infrastructure like roads, schools and hospitals. They simply do not know how to manage money, and will borrow like there's no tomorrow to pay for these.

The end result is that everyone suffers under a Labor government.