‘I have nightmares of my dog being ripped apart’

A MAN whose beloved pet dog was fatally mauled by a police dog says he's awaiting more contact from police and can't bring himself to accept an offer of replacement shih tzu.

Caboolture's Chrissy Riley has offered distraught pensioner Robert Watts, 74, a free puppy from her Maltese Shih Tzu Coco's next litter after reading of his heartbreak in Saturday's Bulletin.

Three weeks ago his dog of 12 years Monty was attacked during an afternoon walk in a Coomera park and left with horrific injuries which he eventually died of.

A Queensland Police Service dog squad breeding animal was responsible for the attack, having leapt over a 1.8m fence from a home backing onto the Entertainment Drive park.

Mrs Riley told the Bulletin yesterday: "I really felt for him. I always give a pup away from each litter to someone who needs it.

Robert Watts lost his pet dog Monty in an attack a week ago by another dog in Pacific Pines. The fence behind Robert is where the dog jumped from its backyard. Picture: Jerad Williams

Robert Watts lost his pet dog Monty in an attack a week ago by another dog in Pacific Pines. The fence behind Robert is where the dog jumped from its backyard. Picture: Jerad Williams



"He was saying he needs to save up for one but I'm willing to give him one for free."

Mr Watts said it was a "really lovely" offer but it's too soon to move on.

"I don't think I can take another dog at the moment. It's the furthest thing away from my mind because he was my best buddy," he said.

"I've had a couple of people ring. I do appreciate it. But I don't think there is anything that could replace my Monty. Monty would be angry with me... He would be wondering why I had replaced him already."

Monty was his retirement companion.

Coco the Maltese shih Tzu which owner Chrissy Riley said would give a free puppy to Mr Watts when she has her next litter.

Coco the Maltese shih Tzu which owner Chrissy Riley said would give a free puppy to Mr Watts when she has her next litter.

s mauled on July 17 died a week later on July 24, with a QPS statement confirming incident "during which a dog was injured by a dog owned by the QPS".

In response to Mr Watts' claims of lack of follow up, the QPS statement to the Bulletin last Thursday said a senior officer monitored Monty's veterinary surgery and checked on Mr Watts' welfare.

But Mr Watts said yesterday he was still waiting for a call from police.

"No one has rung me. I even rang Brisbane (Saturday) to see if I could get help and they said someone would contact me," he said.

Robert Watts lost his pet dog Monty in an attack a week ago by another dog in Pacific Pines. The fence behind Robert is where the dog jumped from its backyard. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It doesn't have to be a sergeant, just anyone from the Queensland Police Service.

"I won't forgive (them) but it's just one of those things - ask how I'm doing, see if I'm doing ok."

Asked if he would be taking legal action, Mr Watts said: "I'd like to but I can't get any help."

"I rang Legal Aid and they said there isn't anything they can do," he said.

"I said what about the pain and suffering I'm going through. I'm having nightmares of my dog being ripped apart and hearing his screams."