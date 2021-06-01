‘I have dementia’: Icon’s emotional message to NRL players

Steve "Turvey" Mortimer hates even saying the word. And you can tell by the tone in his voice that he struggles to go into deep detail about the condition he has been privately and bravely battling for some years now.

But today, the former champion Canterbury halfback and NSW Origin captain has agreed to open up about his secret battle for the first time publicly in hope that it just might knock some common sense into all those people criticising ARLC chairman Peter V'landys for implementing the NRL's tough new crackdown on illegal high tackles.

"Well, Paul, I have got to tell you it is official that I have dementia," an emotional Mortimer, 64, said.

"In other words, I have lost a bit of my brain."

Asked how long he had been aware of his condition, Mortimer continued: "Seriously, I was told about March.

"Mate, I think it has a lot to do with … look it doesn't matter."

But asked again if it has a lot to do with the knocks he suffered during his playing days, "Turvey" continued: "Absolutely. Absolutely."

Bulldogs legend Steve Mortimer is stretchered from the field.

And Mortimer revealed that is why he called V'landys on Monday morning after reading reports that some senior players were leading a revolt against the governing body in protest to how the NRL has implemented this crackdown.

The NRL introduced its hardline stance three rounds ago, leading to a host of players being sent off, sin-binned and suspended.

V'landys is adamant the NRL won't back down, saying concussion is the "most important issue the game has ever faced''.

While many fans and stars are unhappy, V'landys has Mortimer's full support.

"I said, 'you have just got to forget all these people who are against you'," Mortimer said of his conversation with V'landys on Monday.

"And these blokes who want to stick it up Peter V'landys or whatever have got no bloody idea."

Steve Mortimer has urged Peter V’landys to stick with the high tackle crackdown. Picture: David Swift

Mortimer was reluctant to talk too specifically about how dementia had affected his life but conceded: "I think I might have had it for a number of years but we won't go into that.

"I had to accept it."

He said his family, including his footballing brothers Peter, Chris and Glen were all aware of his condition.

Mortimer was one of the most breathtaking and brilliant players of his era in the late 1970s and '80s, who was as famous for his chip-and-chase tries as his courageous cover tackles.

In all, he played 272 games for Canterbury as well as nine Test for Australia and 16 matches for NSW, which included captaining the Blues to that historic first-ever State of Origin series victory on that famous rain-soaked night at the SCG in 1985.

The picture of Mortimer being chaired off the ground by his teammates became one of Origin's most iconic images.

Steve Mortimer is chaired off the Sydney Cricket Ground after the Blues famous 1985 victory.

During our conversation "Turvey" loved retelling the stories of his early days when he first arrived at the then Berries from his home town of Wagga Wagga.

Back then, he said, the late great Bobby Fulton was his hero and the tough-as-nails Tommy Raudonikis his greatest tormentor, but also a friend.

"I always got on well with him," he said of the loveable rogue that was Raudonikis, "but my absolute hero was Bobby Fulton.

"And I used to try and follow him with little chip overs and grubbers through or whatever."

Asked if he could remember any specific concussions he suffered during his career, he continued: "I remember three key ones."

One involved a play in which Mortimer got his head in the wrong place trying to bring down rampaging Parramatta star Eric Grothe.

That may well have been in the 1984 semi final when "Turvey" produced a memorable cover tackle to knock the blockbusting Eels winger into the corner post to save a certain try.

While there was nothing illegal about it, it was the type of tackle that these days would have resulted in Mortimer leaving the field for a head injury assessment.

But back then they just dusted themselves off and played on to the cheers of the crowd.

Though there was no animosity coming from Mortimer about those tackles or the game in general, because what was most obvious was his love for rugby league is as strong now as it ever was - and that is the only reason why he is talking about his dementia now.

Steve Mortimer is treated by a Bulldogs trainer.

Not to win any sympathy, but just give an understanding of why the game is doing the right thing by trying to limit unnecessary concussion injuries.

A small sacrifice for a long term benefit.

Because "Turvey" wants future generations to enjoy the sport that he has loved his entire life, even though it has ultimately taken a toll on his health.

Asked if he was going okay, he offered: "I believe I am. No one wants me to be a commentator now and that is all.

"I respect that.

"I am fine.

"But I do have part of my brain that has died from playing the game of rugby league."

Originally published as 'I have dementia': Icon's emotional message to NRL player revolt