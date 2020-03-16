Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bernard Tomic is in self-isolation in Miami. Picture: Getty Images
Bernard Tomic is in self-isolation in Miami. Picture: Getty Images
Sport

‘I have all the symptoms’: Tomic in lockdown

by Leo Schlink
16th Mar 2020 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bernard Tomic is the latest Australian athlete to display symptoms of coronavirus.

The former world No 17 and Wimbledon quarter-finalist is in isolation in Miami.

The Queenslander told the Herald Sun he fell ill last week.

"Since Tuesday, started feeling not right," Tomic said.

"I already had shortness of breath and my immune system was low and run down.

"I'm currently in Miami and isolated away from everyone, as advised.

"I'm yet to be tested for it (COVID-19) but I have all the symptoms.'

Tomic contested a tournament in Mexico two weeks ago.

"I reckon I got it travelling from Mexico to Monterrey last week," he said.

"People need to take this super seriously, especially at home in Australia.

"I don't know how long I'll be in isolation or when I can be tested."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic tennis tomic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        News PRE-POLLING for the Gladstone Regional Council 2020 election has opened and already dozens of voters have exercised their democratic right, while dodging election day...

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        premium_icon Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        News WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are...

        Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        premium_icon Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        Crime She was using the drug to treat symptoms associated with plasma infusions the court...