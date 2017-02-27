'I had no role in' Gladstone's $200k contract decision: O'Dowd

In response to The Observer's article revealing a Brisbane-based company had won the contract for a Federal Government supported Gladstone project, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says he had no role in the tender process.

WHEN making my election commitments last year I held local jobs as one of the most important issues for each project to address. On this criterion, the awarding of contract to Gem Energy to fit solar power to Gladstone PCYC is disappointing.

It does not, however, mean that the benefits to PCYC will not be felt by its membership and the broader community. Escaping exorbitant electricity prices is the number one reason for this project.

Incumbent member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd awaits official polling results of the election. Paul Braven GLA020616ELECTION

The decision to award this project to Gem Energy is one I had no role in. Organisations need to be able to make their own decisions as it is they in the end, not government, who have to live with the consequences of good or bad workmanship, service, experience, etc.

With a project as big and as technically advanced as this one, the PCYC would have to be certain they contracted someone who could do the job effectively, on time, and on budget, someone with a proven track record.

I look forward to seeing PCYC deliver this project so they can put their money to better use providing services for our young people instead of being ripped-off for electricity.