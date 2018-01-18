'I had blood all over my face': Christmas party ends in disaster

WORK Christmas parties can get sloppy.

It's an outcome we almost expect on our way to the festivities each year.

But Sonny Michael Foley, 29, could not have anticipated the bloody ending he got to his merry night out.

Foley pleaded guilty to two charges of public nuisance within a licensed premises in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told on December 16 Foley was out drinking at Industrie - a nightclub underneath the Gladstone Reef Hotel, when things went terribly wrong.

Police prosecutor acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Foley had gotten into a verbal and physical argument inside the nightclub when he was escorted out by security.

He said Foley had a cut on his eyebrow, a wound he sustained during the fight inside.

"I had blood all over my face ... I couldn't see properly, I was concussed," Foley told Magistrate Melanie Ho.

Once outside, police issued Foley with a move-on notice, stirring him back up and leading him to swear at the officer.

When police asked him to repeat the explicit name he called them, he answered "I said you're a f---head".

In court, Foley confessed he clearly could not handle his liquor and told Ms Ho "I have an alcohol problem, I admit".

Foley was fined $1000 for the offences, more than $400 under the sum the prosecution was seeking.

He told Ms Ho he had not used drugs in a year and had completed the community service he had been given for a previous offence.

"It's (the heavy intoxication) never going to happen again," he said

"Excellent," Ms Ho said, commending Foley for his efforts.

"Because you clearly can't handle your liquor."