“I found the front door open, what’s going on?”

The hearing of evidence in the NSW Supreme Court murder trial of John Wallace Edwards today wound up in the Coffs Harbour Courthouse. Closing addresses will follow tomorrow.

Closing addresses in the trial will be made on Friday at the Coffs Harbour Courthouse where the matter is being heard before Justice Robert Hulme.

Justice Hulme addressed the jury in preparation for tomorrow's proceedings saying the Crown case has now concluded.

"There is no defence case and there doesn't have to be; for the fundamental reason they don't have to prove anything and it's the Crown that must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Mr Edwards doesn't have to prove a thing," Justice Holme said.

"There is a fair bit of evidence to go through.

"Keep an open mind until you've heard all of submissions and my summing up.

"We're reaching a critical stage and remember to confine your discussions among yourselves and within the jury room."

Earlier in the day leading investigator Senior Sergeant Scott Douglas resumed his evidence from Monday after the court had been adjourned for the previous two days due to bushfires in the region.

He detailed the painstaking investigations into the Coutts Crossing primary school teacher's disappearance.

She was last seen alive on Saturday March 14, 2015 after a night out with friends, including boyfriend William "Billy" Mills, at the Good Intent Hotel in South Grafton.

Her body has never been found.

Mr Edwards has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Crown witness Sgt Scott detailed Sharon's bank transactions and phone records in the months leading up to her disappearance.

The court heard that the last transaction made using her every day access card was a purchase at the Chinese restaurant at the Good Intent Hotel on the evening of March 14.

Phone records presented to the court have shown the last ping from her mobile phone was detected in the vicinity of Woodford Island north of Grafton around 4.20am on the Sunday morning after she was last seen alive; with previous pings suggesting it had been moving in a northerly direction from Grafton prior to that.

The phone records of the accused were also presented to the court showing he sent several texts and attempted to call his wife from the early hours of Sunday morning through to the following Monday afternoon.

On Sunday evening around 8pm he sent a text to Sharon's mobile phone saying: "Have you still got the shits with me? I've been ringing all day. Ring me I am getting tired of calling. I will be there tomorrow to mow".

The court was told he sent another text the next day saying: "I found the front door open, what's going on?"

Late in the afternoon an Optus expert was called to clarify further details about call back functions on the network.