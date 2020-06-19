‘I flogged him’: Drover’s stand-off with fugitive

A DROVER in remote cattle country on the border with New South Wales has told of how he "flogged" a terrifying fugitive on his property, who then stabbed him and is now on the run from police.

Sam Lysaght, 30, was checking the cattle on his property at Mungindi on Sunday morning, about 500km southwest of Brisbane, when he noticed a strange homeless-looking man stealing his 'cattle ahead' sign.

Mr Lysaght told the man to "give me my f***ing sign back", only to have the stranger tell him not to talk to him that way or he'd bash him.

"So I've stepped off me bike and as I've stepped off he's hit me in the chest and then we got at it and I flogged him," Mr Lysaght said.

"I had him laying in the drain.

"I turned me back on him, thinking it was over, and I could hear the gravel moving behind me. I've turned around to fight again and he's stuck a knife into my forearm, and as I've grabbed my forearm with my right hand he's slashed me across the face."

The comfit image of the man police want to speak to over the incident.

Mr Lysaght said he suffered two three-inch gashes on his face and forearm.

The attacker then fled in his ute.

A terrifying comfit released by police, shows Mr Lysaght's attacker with wrinkled skin and a blonde mullet, with cold blue eyes.

Police have described the man as caucasian, aged about 40, approximately 185cm tall with a slim build, blue eyes, shoulder length sandy blonde hair, and wearing a red flannelette shirt and blue jeans.

"He was last seen driving towards the Carnarvon Highway with his vehicle described as a late 1990s or early 2000s model, white Toyota HiLux single cab utility," a police statement read.

Mr Lysaght said it was the sixth time in three years that men had targeted the signs on his property. He believes they sell them to make money, or use them to cook on.

"We finally beat the drought and we're going home. It should be the best part of the job, you know? But I went to check the read on my cattle and here's a bloke with my give way signs," Mr Lysaght said.

"I was very lucky he was using (the knife) the way he was instead of properly.

"They do it all the time mate. We never catch the bastards."

Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444.

Originally published as 'I flogged him': Drover's true blue recounting of stand-off with fugitive