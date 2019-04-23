'I enjoy it': Classic vehicles steal the show

The classic cars on show at the Annual Easter Display.

The classic cars on show at the Annual Easter Display. Matt Taylor GLA200419CARS

CAR lovers from Gladstone showed off some of their most prized possessions on Saturday at the annual Harbour Festival vintage and classic car display.

Vintage cars, trucks and engines lined the Dawson Highway outside CQ Radiology and Feed Barn where Easter Harbour Festival celebrations extended outside the harbour precinct.

The traditional event is an opportunity for motoring enthusiasts to showcase their beloved toys to the public and speak with them about the classic machines.

Enthusiast and collector Dave Campbell has attended the event for a number of years and said he loved the social aspect and sharing his love of vehicles.

"You run into everybody, you all have chats and you find out a bit more about your car you didn't know," he said.

"A few ladies have come down with their kids getting photos in front. I said, 'get them in the car, that's what it's there for'.

"It's to enjoy, I enjoy it and if it makes someone else happy for their kids to have photos inside an old car like that, it makes your day.

"It's my happiness and I don't mind sharing that."

Showing three of his collection, Brian Scott has also been part of the festivities for several years.

With a collection of over 10 vehicles, this year Brian showed his '75 Rolls Royce convertible, '58 star model Ford and a '55 Thunderbird.

He said he doesn't collect any specific type of car but appreciates that collectors could purchase for various reasons.

"I've really got anything that I like at the time," Brian said.

"This car show here, they do it every year.

"It's something that people can come and have a look at different things."