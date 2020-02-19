I DON’T: Why weddings in Gladstone are in decline

WEDDING DAY: Cameron and Andrea Von Doom at the Bundaberg Courthouse. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

FEWER couples are saying “I do” to a wedding in the Gladstone region, according to new data.

The latest Queensland Government statistics show a decline in marriages across the region – with one area seeing a drop of 68 per cent.

It revealed more marriages occurred in the region in 2010 than in 2019.

It found there were 26 per cent – or 71 – fewer weddings in the Gladstone region last year, compared to 2010.

Gladstone marriage celebrant Judy Whicker agreed with the results, saying her business suffered as a result.

“We have noticed a decline, I know my celebrancy is down by 10 to 15 per cent since 2010,” she said.

Ms Whicker said she used to officiate 80 to 85 weddings per year, but recently it’s gone down to 60 to 65.

“I know I did roughly 71 weddings last year,” she said.

Queensland celebrant Kellie Rainbow often visits the region for weddings and said there could be a range of reasons for the decline.

“It may well have something to do with people moving away from the area,” Ms Rainbow said.

Ms Rainbow said another reason people hold off on marriage could be a result of financial pressure.

“They think they’ve got to spend a lot of money so they keep putting if off,” she said.

Ms Whicker said the decline could be a sign of the times.

“There’s a lot of people just living together and waiting until they get enough money before getting married,” Ms Whicker said.

“They usually get their houses and have kids, and think ‘oh I suppose we should get married now’.”

Biloela has seen the biggest decline in weddings, with a 68 per cent drop. The township had 25 weddings in 2010, but only eight last year.

Meanwhile Tannum Sands had a 48 per cent decline.

Weddings in 2010 –

Gladstone 121

Heron Island 10

Tannum Sands 54

Agnes Water 24

Seventeen Seventy 19

Calliope 11

Biloela 25

Benaraby 11

Weddings in 2019 –

Gladstone 98

Heron Island 6

Tannum Sands 28

Agnes Water 27

Seventeen Seventy 16

Calliope 10

Biloela 8

Benaraby 11