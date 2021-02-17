A Gladstone man on parole for drug trafficking found himself in a bit of strife. Picture: iStock

A Gladstone man on parole for drug trafficking found himself in strife when he was stopped by police in Brisbane.

Cohen Aaron Gillis was stopped on November 25, 2020 after he was spotted performing an illegal u-turn.

Police followed Gillis to a nearby Caltex for a licence check.

He appeared nervous and was asked why.

Gillis said he was on parole and was in possession of marijuana and a pipe.

He told police “I don’t want to go back to jail for a little bit of weed”.

Police saw inside the car a clip seal bag with 7g of marijuana and a brass pipe.

Gillis told police he’d paid $50 for the drugs the evening before and hadn’t smoked any yet.

Gillis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 29 year old had remained clean since being released from jail and was determined not to go back to that lifestyle, however the stress from the separation from the mother of his children had made him turn back to marijuana.

She said he had since seen a drug councillor and obtained a mental health care plan.

Ms Ditchfield asked the court to consider Gillis had not been breached by the parole board.

Gillis was fined $900 with a conviction recorded.