‘I don’t want to go back to jail’: Dad busted with meth

Shane Christopher Van Vuuren was found with methamphetamine when police intercepted him riding a bike.

A dad busted with ice and clip seal bags said he contributed to society by trying not to be a criminal, a court heard.

Shane Christopher Van Vuuren said he forgot he had drugs in his bag after police searched him on a bike ride.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court police intercepted Van Vuuren riding a bike in Mooloolaba on September 19.

"He consented to a search of his bag and they located a small quantity of a white crystallised substance," he said.

"The defendant stated it was ice."

Van Vuuren told police he hadn't known it was in there.

The court heard police also found several clip seal bags.

Van Vuuren pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Van Vuuren was on parole.

Self represented, Van Vuuren told the court he had grabbed an old bag out of the cupboard to run down the road.

"I didn't even know they were in the bag," he said.

"I don't do drugs anymore, I gave them up - I don't want to go back to jail.

"I smoked weed for a little bit but I don't even do that anymore."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he recalled having a conversation with Van Vuuren earlier this year about not coming back before the court on drug matters.

"Didn't I tell you that Mr Dutton was asking for your phone number?" he asked.

"What are you doing with yourself these days?"

Van Vuuren replied that he was trying to not go back to jail.

He told the court he wasn't working and spent most of his days with his children.

When Mr Stjernqvist asked how he contributed to society, he replied he did so by trying not to be a criminal.

Mr Stjernqvist fined Van Vuuren $500.

Convictions were recorded.