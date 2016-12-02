33°
'I don't remember anything': Gladstone teen's drink spike

Sarah Barnham
| 2nd Dec 2016 4:30 PM Updated: 5:06 PM
Molly Dawes had drink spiked while out in Gladstone.
Molly Dawes had drink spiked while out in Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA021216DRINK

MOLLY Dawes knew something was wrong the second she put the glass up to her lips.

The vodka passoa drink she had bought at the bar of a Gladstone nightclub had a funny taste to it, the 18-year-old said, and just seconds after swallowing her first mouthful she was running to the bathroom.

Ms Dawes said she knew her drink had been spiked as it was only her second, and the effect was immediate.

"I just felt really ill all of a sudden," she said.

"So I told my friend and we went to the bathroom, I started vomiting, a lot.

"I went outside and a medic assessed me, and okayed me to go home."

Having thought it was a one off thing that happened a month ago, the Gladstone teen took to the clubs again at the weekend, believing it was just a one off.

She left the house by 11pm, and just half an hour was out in the street, incoherent, vomiting and urgently needing medical attention.

"The second time it happened I just don't remember anything past 11.30pm," Ms Dawes said.

"I only had three drinks.

"My friends told me that I was outside asking people for my designated driver's number, and constantly repeating myself over and over again."

Ms Dawes said people she knew, including two of her friends had similar experiences.

"I know it's embarrassing to admit the way I was acting, and people will say it was just alcohol, and that it was my choice to go out," she said.

"People will say I put myself in the situation, but I didn't go out and intend to get spiked, I just wanted to have fun with my friends."

Only new to the nightclubbing scene, Ms Dawes said the thought of alcohol, clubbing or just going out with friends made her feel sick.

"I will definitely be giving it a long break," she said. "Because I just don't feel safe anymore."

Ms Dawes shared her story with The Observer in the hope that the issue of drink spiking in Gladstone be made more aware.

"It's happened to me twice now, and I think there could be things put in place to help stop it, but nothing will completely," she said.

"People buy the short glasses because they are a lot cheaper than bottle or cans, but they are also very open and it would be easy to slip something in.

"I guess all people can do is either keep their hands over their cups if walking around, or be weary of who is around them, and never take drinks off random people."

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Brad Miers said the three most commonly used drugs in drink spiking were tranquilisers, amphetamines and liquid ecstasy.

"Friends need to look after friends, if a friend is acting out of character for the amount of drinks they have had, don't give them more alcohol," he said.

"Obviously it depends on the type of drug and how much of the drug has been placed in the drink, but you can start to see side effects in minutes, or hours.

"The best thing you can do is call an ambulance, and wait with friends, or people until they arrive."

Gladstone Observer

