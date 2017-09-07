'I don't like you': Gladstone woman refuses to leave court

PEOPLE are usually wanting to spend as less time as they possibly can in a courtroom.

But a Gladstone woman had to be escorted out from the Gladstone Magistrates Court when she refused to leave, following the adjournment of her matter.

Karen Tracey Deacon was breathing heavily, talking loudly and slurring her words, as she pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of consuming alcohol on a road and one count of failing to leave a licenced premises.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho stopped Deacon, and asked her defence lawyer, Lauren Townsend, if her client was intoxicated.

Ms Ho said if she was, there was no way she would be accepting a plea of guilty from the woman.

Ms Townsend said she had a document deeming Deacon to be fit for sentence.

Carrying on with the matter, police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred at 10.30am on July 21.

Deacon entered the Young Australian Hotel and bought a bottle of beer.

After buying it, she opened it at the counter and began to drink it.

Staff members told her she had to leave the premises, however, Deacon refused too.

As Mr Reece was reading out the facts, Deacon interrupted him multiple times, talking loudly and unintelligibly.

Ms Ho stopped the sentence and said she was not convinced that Deacon understood what was going on, nor was she fit for sentence.

Ms Ho set down the matter to be heard again at another date and told Deacon that she could go home.

But Deacon was having none of it and refused to leave the courtroom.

As other members in the gallery were encouraging her to leave the courtroom, the woman called out that she wouldn't be at the next mention of the matter and that she didn't like the magistrate.

It will come before the court again on October 9.