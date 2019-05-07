'I don't feel safe': Mum's fears after identity theft scam

Yasmin Bloggs and her partner Matt are the victims of identity theft after their wallets were stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay.

Yasmin Bloggs and her partner Matt are the victims of identity theft after their wallets were stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay. Warren Lynam

A FAMILY'S security has been compromised and more than $10,000 in fraudulent purchases racked up in a case of identity theft that's left a mother fearing for her safety.

Yasmin Blogg has endured three weeks of uncertainty since criminals targeted her mobile provider, used her identity and purchased three phone plans totalling $10,500 right under Optus' nose.

The Birtinya woman had her wallet stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay last month, saying she immediately knew her stolen licence was the key to cyber crime when a suspicious email arrived.

"I received an email from Optus congratulating me on a new phone plan, and despite alerting them to the scam, the phone was delivered to an address and charged to my account," she said.

The next day another email arrived, and she was able to halt the service provider from dispatching the phone only after "countless hours" on the phone.

Fearful for her safety, Ms Bloggs changed her licence number, secured her Optus account with a fraud "note" on her file, and placed a stop on her credit.

Yasmin Bloggs and her partner Matt are the victims of identity theft after their wallets were stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay. Warren Lynam

When she thought her safety was guaranteed, her Optus account details had been unknowingly updated and another phone was ordered to a different address.

"I don't feel safe any more... I don't understand how this can happen," she said.

Hervey Bay CIB caught an offender linked to the crimes and seized one of the purchased phones. The other two phones and Ms Blogg's licence weren't found.

Ms Blogg questioned the security of Optus after spending countless hours trying to prevent the crimes, for them to happen three times.

"It's ridiculous... what importance do they place on people's privacy if someone that isn't me can make three fake purchases on my account?" she said.

"It's not good enough and people need to be wary... I'm just waiting for random bills to start arriving."

Optus was contacted for comment.