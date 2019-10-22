‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in RBT

A GLADSTONE woman who returned a reading nearly five times the legal alcohol limit told police she didn’t feel the effects of the booze she had consumed.

Lainie Jae Boyce returned a reading of 0.230 per cent when intercepted by police in the front yard of a residence on Sagittarius St, River Ranch.

But in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, Boyce told the magistrate she “didn’t feel it” at the time.

The court was told that on October 4 about 1.45pm, police saw Boyce reversing a white ute at the property.

Police required Boyce to provide a sample of her breath and after returning a positive result to alcohol she was transported to Calliope Police ­Station.

Boyce told officers she had drunk a bottle of wine between 10pm and 1am the previous night.

She told police she had driven from Calliope Caravan Park to the address at River Ranch and had intended to drive back to the caravan station before she was intercepted.

In court, Boyce told acting magistrate Mark Morrow she lived on a farm and had been intercepted by police as soon as she put the car in gear.

“The problem was, well I have been sober for a couple of years because I have a liver issue,” Boyce said.

“I had not eaten for a few days, only consumed that wine.”

Boyce said she had liver functionality issues and had made the “stupid” decision to drive.

“It was the first time I had drunk in ages – my body doesn’t flush it out (the alcohol),” she said.

“I didn’t feel it.”

Mr Morrow said it was a “high” reading.

He imposed a $1500 fine and disqualified Boyce from driving for 15 months.

A conviction was recorded.