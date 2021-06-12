Menu
Crime

‘I didn’t do it’: Man jailed for breaking into unit

Aisling Brennan
12th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
A Caloundra man whose evidence had been compared to Bart Simpson's 'I didn't do it' catchphrase has been jailed for breaking into his neighbour's unit.

Anthony John Pederson, 40, was on trial this week for breaking and entering a dwelling at night with intent and armed robbery in company with violence in Maroochydore District Court.

Pederson had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

However, a jury found him guilty on Wednesday, June 9, of the break and enter charge.

Pederson and a co-accused had broken into another unit in his Caloundra complex on August 29, 2019.

The co-accused then threw a chair at the victim, causing injuries to his arm.

The jury was dismissed and not required to return a verdict on the armed robbery charge.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told the jury in his closing statement Pederson's evidence was the equivalent of Bart Simpson's popular "I didn't do it" catchphrase.

Pederson was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months imprisonment and will be eligible for parole on December 14, 2021.

